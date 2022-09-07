Jennifer Lawrence changed her mind about being a Republican - and it's due to a line in the show 30 Rock.

Lawrence, 32, said that she always considered herself a Republican until she stumbled across an episode of the comedy as a teenager.

In 2020, the Oscar-winner revealed that she was Republican before then-president Donald Trump made his way into the White House.

The Don't Look Up star revealed she voted for Republican candidate John McCain in the 2008 presidential election when he ran against Barack Obama.

In a recent interview with Vogue for the October issue, Lawrence explained that she was watching 30 Rock when she was 16, and noted that a line that Tina Fey's character Liz Lemon said changed her political beliefs.

The line in question was, "Just because I think gay dudes should be allowed to adopt kids and we should all have hybrid cars doesn't mean I don't love America."

Lawrence said that for her, it posed the question as to why her "taxes" should pay "for your haughty lifestyle?"

She noted that nobody wants to see a majority of "their paycheck go away" but "for the greater good, I guess it makes sense."

Speaking with the Absolutely Not podcast in 2020, Lawrence, who grew up in Kentucky, shared that she saw "the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies" but then discovered that the party's social policies didn't align with her views.

As a result, she altered her ideologies "based on the things I learned."

But what really "changed everything" for Lawrence was Trump's election.

"This is an impeached president who's broken many laws, and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand," she said.

