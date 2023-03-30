Never one to miss an opportunity to troll the Tories, comedian Joe Lycett has come out once again against Liz Truss and this time he's mocked her in the Tory MPs own local newspaper.

Lycett has written an open letter to the former prime minister in today’s edition of Eastern Daily Press, a regional newspaper in her local constituency in Norfolk in which he reminded her of his "continued support".

Addressing the politician as "babe", he reminded her of his notorious BBC interview last year and said:

"I know you haven't had the easiest few months, and I just want to reassure you of my 100 per cent continued support".

He added he "misses" the former PM before inviting her onto his new TV show.

It is not the first time the comedian has taken a pop at Truss. As mentioned, he mocked the PM on a BBC show last year and claimed he was "very right-wing".

He also laughed about her while receiving a comedy award in February and had a sarcastic response to her role in crashing the pound when she (briefly) led the country.

Now he's at it again.

Your move, Liz.

