As the defamation case brought by actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard continues, legal experts have warned that Depp’s courtroom behaviour could see him lose the case.

Over the course of proceedings, Depp has been seen doodling and eating gummy bears and experts say these antics could “jeopardise” his desired outcome of the case taking place in Virginia.

Depp is suing Heard for $70 million for defamation after an op-ed she penned for the Washington Post in 2018.

In it, she implied she was abused over the course of the couple’s marriage, though never specifically named Depp.

At times during the case, Depp has been filmed giggling and during his own cross-examination has made snide remarks at lawyers for his ex-wife. He also refused to look at her when she was on the stand.

According to Virginia lawyer Lee Berlik, these are all actions that could see the jury turn against the actor.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Berlik explained: “In a normal case where nobody knows the parties and you have somebody suing his wife for [millions], you don’t want to see that person giggling and chuckling to himself and making smart arse comments on the witness stand.

“You want the jury to sympathise with your client and they have to be likeable for that. If you’re acting like this, it’s just fun and games that could turn a lot of people off.

“But I don’t know how Johnny Depp being Johnny Depp changes that. Normal people aren’t met by 100 screaming fans as they enter the courtroom. I think it will turn some people on the jury off, but will it turn all of them off?”

But Steven Krieger, another Virginia-based lawyer, suggested that Heard may also not be coming across well with the jury.

Krieger said: “It wouldn’t surprise me if there was at least one juror who found each of their reactions to be inappropriate or not credible or in some way negative.

“As for Heard, you don’t want to be staring straight ahead with a deadpan expression on your face. Both should be trying to appear sympathetic, humane and like the victim.”

The defamation trial reconvenes on 16 May after a short break.

