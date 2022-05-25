While testifying on the stand on Wednesday, Johnny Depp denied ever consuming eight to 10 MDMA pills at one time - saying if he had, he would be dead.

Depp, 58, returned to the stand on Wednesday during the final week of his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, 36. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in regards to an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 about surviving domestic abuse.

Although Depp was not named, media outlets and the public assumed it was him. Depp has denied allegations of abuse.

While testifying, Depp was asked to respond to allegations Heard made during her testimony, one of which pertained to Depp's drug use.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Heard testified that in March 2015 while the two were in Australia, Depp took eight to 10 MDMA pills at once. Heard alleged that the two got into a fight that led to Depp assaulting her with an alcohol bottle and Depp slicing his finger off with a broken bottle - although she admitted the sequence of events was not necessarily fact.

"Have you ever consumed eight to 10 MDMA pills at once," a lawyer asked Depp.

"No ma'am I have not," Depp replied while smiling.

"And why's that?" the lawyer asked.

"Cuz I'd be dead," Depp responded bluntly. "I'm pretty sure I'd be dead. I think one would die, yes."

The video of the interaction can be seen here.

During his testimony, Depp also spoke about the 'Waldman Statements' which Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million. The statements were made by Depp's attorney Adam Waldman to the press about Heard's accusations of domestic abuse, calling them a "hoax".

Heard is alleging that the statements Waldman made were defamation.

Depp said the first time he saw the statements Waldman made was in August 2020.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.