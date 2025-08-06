Actress Kelley Mack, best known for portraying Addy, a resident of the Hilltop Colony on The Walking Dead, has passed away at the age of 33.

It was confirmed that Ohio native Kelley Mack, born Kelley Klebenow, passed away on 2 August following a battle with a central nervous system glioma, as noted in her obituary published on 5 August.

"It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go," Kelley's family wrote in an emotional statement shared to Instagram.

It continued: "Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express."

Before gaining recognition on the popular AMC series, The Walking Dead, Kelley Mack built her career through a range of short films and television miniseries, including Unusual Suspects (2015), Grayson: Earth One (2015), Not Your Average Joe (2016), and Unscrewed (2016).





Heartfelt tributes immediately poured in for the star, with actress Alanna Masterson sharing: "What an incredible human. So proud to have fought alongside her in our final episode together."

Director Michael E Satrazemis wrote: "I was lucky enough to create with Kelley on TWD. A bright light on every level. All my love to those who love her."

Actor Gustavo Gomez penned: "This is heartbreaking. I feel so lucky that our paths crossed. Your bright light will always shine on."

Actor, voiceover, and host Anthony Michael Lopez shared: "My deepest condolences, Kelley was such a sweet and happy soul and I’m happy to have met her. She fought so hard. Sending her and your family lots of light and love. Rest easy Kelley."

Producer Ashley Cornett added: "My dear gal. I feel lucky to have met and worked with such a brilliant and generous artist like you. I know you’re already lighting up the skies."

She continued: "Sending the whole family all my love, and thank you for being the sweetest soul, Kelley."

Speech therapist Nicole Butler wrote: "Kelley and your family are eternally in my heart pocket. She was such a bright beautiful light. I am sending you all prayers and my love."

Rest in peace Kelley Mack (1992-2025)

