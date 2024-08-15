Kim Kardashian launches second collab with Beats – and people are obsessed

Kim Kardashian and Beats have released a second collaboration for Beats Studio Pro, the brand's iconic over-ear headphones – and fans are ecstatic.

The SKIMS mogul first partnered with Beats back in 2022 on a special-edition Beats Fit Pro, which became the brand’s best-selling collaboration.

Beats x Kim is a visual expression of creativity and identity wrapped around premium sound. The new collaboration reimagines Beats' flagship over-ear product in three neutral colours inspired by Kardashian’s signature palette: Moon (light), Dune (medium) and Earth (deep).

Inevitably, fans are already eager to get their hands on a pair – especially after seeing the hilarious Kim v Jim skit to determine who would earn the next Beats collab out of her and Jimmy Fallon.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Today is such a wonderful day to be a Kim Kardashian Stan: New collab with beats, appearance of the Jimmy Fallon show, 20th television first-look deal announcement," one social media user wrote. "The world is healing, Kim is forever allergic to flopping."

Another said: "Now who wanna buy me the Beats x Kim headphones?"

"Kim in that Beats Ad is so dope," a third added, while another gushed: "Beats x Kim?? Spectacular! Give 14 of em."

Beats

"I’m so excited we’re bringing these three popular, chic colours to Beats’ most iconic and advanced headphones," Kardashian said in a statement. "Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement, so I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them."

Beats

The new release is seemingly much more than just style.

The Beats Studio Pro features next-level audio fidelity, Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, UltraPlush leather cushions, up to 40 hours of battery life, Lossless Audio via USB-C, and enhanced call performance.

They're available to purchase online at Apple, in the London Regent Street store and Argos and Amazon.

