Kim Kardashian mocks her own Met Gala outfit with hilarious TikTok

Global household name Kim Kardashian mocked her own outfit at the Met Gala after reposting a hilarious TikTok.

The annual Met Gala took place at the beginning of the month and celebrities from across industries converged on New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art dressed to the nines.

Reality star Kardashian took to the red carpet in an all-white outfit mostly comprised of 50,000 freshwater pearls attached to a corset in strands. She also wore some strappy heels and a large draped skirt at the back.

The unusual look was hilariously recreated in a TikTok by @angelicahacks who used DIY items like foil, tape and a beaded string curtain to nail a recreation.

The video has been viewed over 260,000 times on TikTok and was even reposted by Kardashian on her Instagram stories as the star was able to have a laugh at her own outfit.

The star shared a screenshot from the original TikTok on her Instagram which showed @angelicahacks creating her heels with masking tape.

In the comments, many alerted the TikToker that she had been reposted by Kardashian and said they were there because they saw it on her Instagram stories.

One fan said: “Kim reposted you. I’m just here because of her !!”

Another wrote: “You wore it better.”

It’s not the only look that @angelicahacks has recreated from the Met Gala. In a video that’s been viewed over 7 million times, she recreated singer Rihanna’s look using popped balloons and cut-off rubber washing-up gloves.

