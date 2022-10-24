Legendary actor Leslie Jordan died on Monday at 67 years old after being involved in a car accident, reports say.



Jordan was well-known for his roles in Will & Grace, American Horror Story, and Hearts Afire.

But younger generations are more likely recognize the actor from his viral videos that captured people's attention through the pandemic.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Gaining 2.3 million followers on TikTok and 5.8 million on Instagram, Jordan was the voice of the people through 2020 with his relatable speeches and laugh-out-loud funny bits.

As the world mourns Jordan, we look back on six videos that turned him into a social media star.

1. The famous "It's still March"

"What are y'all doing? This is awful. It's still March. How many days in March?" Jordan says in one of his most popular videos from March 2020.

@lesliejordan This is what started it for me on the Gram so I figured it should be my first video on Tik Tok. Love. Light. Leslie.

2. The "stop being not my birthday" shirt

With over 14 million views, Jordan posted a TikTok showing off his shirt / mini-dress that says "Stop being not my birthday."

@lesliejordan I just love my tank top, I mean mini dress

3. "What are y'all doing? Screwing?"

The actor's question was prompted by an article he read about having safe sex during the pandemic. But Jordan's quote ended up becoming a well-known sound on the app.

4. Jordan belly dancing

Jumping in on the dancing trend, Jordan posted a video of himself shaking his bare stomach to the song Bananza by Akon.

@lesliejordan Little Fatty goes round n’ round

5. Jordan jerkin'

In keeping with dancing, Jordan also tried to show off his jerkin' dance moves by walking backward on a treadmill. "The Jerk" was a popular dance in the 2000s thanks to the song You're a Jerk by New Boyz.

6. "I was the dancing queen that night"

In a fan-favorite video, Jordan recounted a crazy night out in New York City while cooking "enough chicken salad for an army of one." While making food, Jordan tells his fans about his time sniffing an illicit substance





@lesliejordan I was a Dancing Queen…..

A staff member for Jordan confirmed the actor died on Monday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jordan was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into the side of a building. It is unclear if Jordan suffered a medical emergency before crashing.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.