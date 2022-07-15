Mark Cuban, 63, said that Bill Gates, 66, once gave him a startling ego check at a Las Vegas Bar.

During an appearance on the Full Send podcast, the Dallas Mavericks team owner said his female friends once left him in favour of the newly wealthy Microsoft co-founder.

He said the interaction happened “way back in the day” at COMDEX, which was at the time one of the largest computer trade shows worldwide.

Cuban also noted that he was around 26 or 27 and had just started up his company.

“I’m hanging with these girls, and this was right when Microsoft had gone public. One day, no one knows who Bill Gates is; the next day, he’s the king of tech,” he told the podcast.

Cuban noted that he was “maybe worth a million dollars” at the time.

Microsoft went public in 1986.

“I’m buying these girls drinks and doing shots and everything, and they’re like, ‘I’ve got to go to the bathroom’ — I think for real,” Cuban said with a chuckle.

“And then they don’t come back, and I’m like, what the f**k? And then my buddy says, ‘Yo, you know who Bill Gates is?’ Bill Gates took my girls!”

Cuban added that the story was “100 per cent true.”

Gates is one of the world’s wealthiest people and has an estimated personal fortune of $103.2bn, according to Forbes.

Cuban is worth an estimated $4.7bn.

Gates was married to his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, from 1994 until their divorce in 2021.

Although they divorced, Gates and his ex-wife continue to run their namesake charity foundation.

Elsewhere, Gates hinted that he plans to give away much of his fortune to eventually fall off the list of the world’s richest people.

His first donation is starting with a $20bn donation.

“I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for reducing suffering and improving lives,” Gates said.

“And I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too.”

Indy100 reached out to the Gates Foundation for comment.

