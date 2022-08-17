A stand-up comedian has sparked a debate as to whether bringing a baby to an adult show is acceptable.

Matt Forde, whose shows often contain political commentary and adult humour, took to Twitter to blast the parent whose baby "derailed large parts" of his Edinburgh Fringe comedy show.

"Someone brought their baby to my show last night," he said. "Sadly it derailed large parts of it because they wouldn't do the decent thing and just leave when it started crying.

"I get that it must be tough as a new parent but please, don't bring babies to adult shows. It's always a problem."

He followed up on Twitter, confessing it sounded "a bit whiny" but wanted to ensure it didn't happen again.

Forde compared bringing a baby to a show to "someone’s phone continually ringing and them not turning it off".

He added: "I’ve had so many messages from people who were there last night who were very polite about the fact it pissed them off."

Forde's tweets soon went viral with thousands of polarising responses.

One supported his remarks, saying: "Why is Twitter so full of hypocrisy. Never mind whether you like Matt Forde or not, tell me you haven't been in an audience, at a wedding, or the worst, on a long haul flight, and haven't hated the crying baby and their parents."

Another reiterated their view, adding: "It's selfish of them. Plain and simple. Exactly the same if they attended a play or the cinema. Either get someone to babysit or stay away."

Others disagreed and took the opportunity to make light of the situation.

"If your small baby, like mine (who has grown up only on Dave Allen and Bill Hicks), is intelligent enough to heckle unfunny comedians such as Matt Forde, I think £15 or so is a really worthwhile price to let them go and experience their first critique of lacklustre stand-up," one joked.





Acknowledging the virality of his tweets, Forde humoured: "Morning everyone. Just catching up on Twitter, anything big happen on here yesterday?"

