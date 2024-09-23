Olivia Munn shared a poignant message on Instagram after welcoming her baby girl with her husband John Mulaney.

The X Men star said she had "many profound emotions" due to not being able to carry her daughter and having the baby via a surrogate. She said when she first met the gestational surrogate, the pair spoke "mother to mother".

"She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel," she wrote. "Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."



Baby Méi June Mulaney was born on 14 September, with Munn adding: "I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded."

The wholesome series of snaps was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

Writer and actress Mindy Kaling gushed: "What an angel!! So many congrats to you!!!"

Lily Aldridge penned: "So much love and congratulations."

Actress Janna Fischer added, "Welcome to the world Méi".





Earlier this year in March, Munn revealed she had undergone four surgeries including a double mastectomy for her breast cancer battle.

In a post on 4 September, Munn shared a detailed timeline that started in January 2022 with clear mammograms and ultrasounds.

Olivia Munn/Instagram





"I thought that I should clearly lay it out for you guys. I hope that by doing so, it helps others who have gone through it or are going through it now maybe feel a little comforted in knowing that I've gone down the same path and I'm doing OK," she said in the clip.

