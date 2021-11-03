Richard Madeley has been on our television screens in the UK since the early 80s and, at aged 65, he’s showing no signs of slowing down or having a lack of things to say that leave you gritting your teeth.

The experienced broadcaster, who is said to have landed a permanent gig to present Good Morning Britain as part of a rotation of presenters, has - how can we put it? - a certain way with words.

Whether it’s him speaking his mind quite freely, or having an apparent lack of foresight into whether his words might be offensive, Madeley has become an oddly fascinating figure in British television history.

Whenever his name is trending on Twitter due to another gaffe or embarrassing quote, you’ll inevitably see him being compared to Alan Partridge - a character that often says things that are hilariously mundane, but also completely incomprehensible.

Many viewers think it’s hard to tell the two men apart and, in many ways, Madeley is a better Partridge than Steve Coogan ever could be.

That’s why we’ve put together a fun little quiz featuring a selection of 15 of the two men’s most bizarre, amusing and awkward quotes. All you have to do is guess whether Madeley or Partridge said them.

Let’s see how you get on:

1. "Stop crying! This is supposed to make you happy! Anyway after the break, the biggest dog in the UK. And he really is big. Don’t miss it”

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

2. "What do you notice most that has changed during your 18 years in jail? Cars have five gears now, for example."

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

3. "Guide dogs for the blind? It's cruel really isn't it? Getting a dog to lead a man around all day. Not fair on either of them"

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

4. "Can we get some make-up please, get Keira looking like a crack whore. She'd make a good crack whore."

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

5. "Imagine two things you enjoy. Great individually but put them together and you get something quite special. Strawberries and cream. Egg and bacon. Yawning and scratching. Johnson and Johnson. Charles and Camilla. But what about drugs and sex? This is Chemex."

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

6. "I’ve gotta say, Pat, kids don’t make you happy. Some of the unhappiest times of my life have been with my kids. I remember... a holiday on the beach in Prestatyn. The kids came over to me and said, “Papa, Papa! Follow me,” and... you know... I followed them about 200 yards across the sand dunes. When I got there, finally, all they’d done was dug a big hole. Miserable."

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

7. "There’s not many better things than seeing an older woman skipping"

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

8. "An egg still in its shell, looks fine but… It‘s from the nineties"

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

9. "You look at the beach and you think, ‘ahh, pretty pretty, lovely golden sand, that’s safe.’ Not in certain parts of the country… quicksand!"

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

10. "I have to confess, as someone who is lucky enough to own more than one home, I know nothing about squatting."

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

11. "What is the point of salt grinders? 30 plus years of grand delusion. We must be mad!"

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

12. "I've never met a single woman happy with the way she looks, except Jordan - but I've never met her."

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

13. "I would've taken it off sooner, but I was having a fascinating conversation with the proud father of Norfolk's most sun-tanned child"

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

14. "Obviously, we had the Nuremberg trials after the war and we hanged quite a few Nazis and imprisoned a lot of others and we let them out eventually. But we didn’t go after the Hitler Youth as far as I’m aware. We didn’t go after the Hitler Youth – we only went after adults who served in the Hitler regime. And that’s something to reflect on, I think.”

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

15. "There are more proven facts in my book than in the Bible. People call the Bible the good book but my book is really good"

A. Madeley

B. Partridge

How’d you get on? Check your answers below and feel free to let us know your score.

Answers:

1. Madeley 2. Madeley 3. Partridge 4. Madeley 5. Partridge 6. Partridge 7. Madeley 8. Partridge 9. Madeley 10. Madeley 11. Madeley 12. Madeley 13. Partridge 14. Madeley 15. Partridge