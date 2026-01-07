Donald Trump admits wife Melania hates his dancing then goes on weirdest rant yet

Donald Trump admitted that his wife Melania “hates” his dancing, calling it “so un-presidential,” before careening into what critics are calling his weirdest rant yet at a speech to House Republicans.

The president joked that Melania complains about his on-stage moves, including his 'YMCA'-style shimmy and goofy weightlifter impressions, and even quipped she brought up Franklin D. Roosevelt to prove a point.

But rather than move on, Trump launched into an extended, rambling monologue touching on everything from transgender athletes to midterms.

For many, the bizarre disclosure about his dancing, and the surreal detour that followed was the headline-grabbing highlight of a truly odd address.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel