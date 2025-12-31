The final episode of Stranger Things is hours away, and fans are going into overdrive with their theories on how the hit sci-fi Netflix series will end.

Although Volume 2, released on December 26, hasn't received the best reaction, with viewers theorising that some scenes had been cut out from the three new episodes.

There is even a petition, which now has over 350,000 signatures, with fans demanding that this "unseen footage" should be released.

But now there's a new theory going viral, which suggests there is a narrative purpose for this, and all will be revealed in the big finale.

"Y'all don't understand this very well could be and is looking like the best fourth wall break in television," said TikToker @in_the_west_7, who believes she's cracked the finale plot.

She then questioned, "What if they [the "unseen footage"] were missing ON PURPOSE?"

"We know that Vecna's thing is that he messes with your mind, he messes with your memories, he manipulates them, he twists them and we know with milkshake gate he was twisting Will's memories into his because how would Will know about biking to Melvald's for milkshakes," pointing out that Melvad's didn't exist as a diner in Will's time, but rather in Henry Creel's time.

She also noted that Will doesn't like getting lost in the woods and believes "something is off" with him, referring to a theory that Will is still flayed and is being used as a spy.

Then there's Kali, whom everyone is sceptical of due to her nosebleed being on the "wrong side" and is trying to "drive El to suicide".

"I reckon Will is going to be a traitor, and Kali is going to be a traitor. They're both flayed," @in_the_west_7 predicts.

This video has over 9.5 million views, and 1.8 million likes, and viewers in the comments shared their thoughts.

One person said, "You’re cooking but we have a problem… we only have ONE episode left 😭 how are they gonna fit all of that in one episode??"

"Maybe that’s why it's coming out New Year’s Eve, so we go into the New Year rewatching the season with new scenes," a second person suggested.

A third person added, "This entire fandom is turning into Joyce Byers."

"If this theory isn’t true, girl you just wrote a better ending than the Duffers themselves," a fourth person commented.

And she isn't alone with thinking this theory as another video making the rounds online showing a compliation of scenes showing subtle changes that fans theorise represent Vecna messing with memories.

When Holly Wheeler tries to escape Vecna's mind prison through her memories, she notes how the grey colour in the middle of the playground spinning wheel "is wrong. It should be yellow."

It then shows clips of the power tower/generator switch between volumes. In volume one, the arrow is grey, but then in volume two, it is red.

What do you think?

The finale episode of Stranger Things will be released on Netflix on December 31.



