If you’ve been on Instagram recently – either as a creator or a casual scroller – you might’ve noticed something odd: your posts aren’t getting the same number of likes they used to. That picture of your brunch? Tumbleweeds. That thirst trap? Barely reaching double digits. That carefully curated reel? Crickets.

Sure, there are far bigger issues in the world than an Instagram flop, but for content creators, this sudden dip has ignited a whirlwind of concern, speculation – and yes, a touch of existential dread in a digital world.

Welcome to what many are calling the Instagram "like recession".

Inevitably, the drop hasn’t gone unnoticed. What started as a few influencers comparing notes has snowballed into a full-blown online debate, with everyone from Instagram insiders to TikTok commentators attempting to crack the case of the disappearing like.

Social media manager Milou Pietersz (@miloupietersz) offered a much-needed reality check, neatly summing it up with the now-viral line: "100 likes is the new 1,000 likes." In other words, it’s not that creators are suddenly irrelevant; it’s that the platform itself is shifting beneath our feet.

Rather than obsessing over vanity metrics, Pietersz urged creators to zoom out.

"Stop chasing the number that looks good on the outside and start paying attention to the signals that actually move your business forward," she wrote, pointing to less visible (but arguably more valuable) forms of engagement like saves, shares and profile clicks.





And if Instagram is being stingy with the hearts, TikTok is more than happy to host the group chat about it. Creator Kimberly (@kimberlywhiteee) voiced what many have been thinking, sharing her own baffling experience with the platform.

"You post a pic, and it shows over 1,000 views with only 34 likes? Be so real with me right now. What kind of hater vibes sorcery is going on over there?" she joked.









TikToker Alta (@altrabloom) echoed the sentiment, comparing today’s engagement levels to Instagram’s glory days.

She recalled pulling in likes in the hundreds with ease, versus the noticeably slimmer numbers clocked on her recent posts, a pattern many long-time users will find painfully familiar.





@altabloom 16 year old me would be ashamed #fyp #tiktok #socialmedia #algorithm #instagram





Meanwhile, influencer @tjr, who boasts over a million followers across both TikTok and Instagram, cut straight to the point, declaring that we are, indeed, living through a like recession.

He added that these days, earning that little heart notification requires doing the absolute most.

"Back in the day, you could post yourself at a high school reunion playing football. Every single follower is liking and commenting. Now, you ain't getting s***, nothing," he humoured.









Which brings us here: What the hell is going on?

To get some clarity, Indy100 spoke to Jamie Love, CEO and founder of Monumental Marketing, who has spent years working with creators navigating the shifting social media landscape.

Through his work, he predominantly works with companies with a focus on growth. But more recently, through Monumental Management, he’s worked with content creators to achieve their strategic and commercial goals.





According to Jamie, the drop in likes isn’t a fluke; it’s a sign that the rules of distribution have completely changed.

"Social platforms used to prioritise chronological order and visible popularity," he shares. "Now they prioritise hidden signals like watch time, searchability, saves, and shares. Content can perform extremely well without that success being reflected in likes".

He adds that these forms of engagement are far more valuable than passive engagement: "A save signals future intent, a DM sparks conversation, and a share extends distribution."

Success on Instagram is no longer in the number of hearts. The real metrics mentioned show "real impact and intent in a way a double-tap never did".

"Features like broadcast channels, replies, and direct engagement with your most active followers strengthen relationships," he shares.

"Your community is usually made up of people like you, so engaging with content you genuinely enjoy from them helps maintain mutual engagement."

User behaviour has shifted too. People are chronically online, consuming more content than ever, and as Jamie puts it, "most of it is video".

"People can enjoy content without actively engaging, which is where those hidden metrics come into play," he says.

Instagram’s algorithm has also evolved over time. What started as a purely chronological feed now prioritises meaningful connections — content from people you regularly engage with through DMs, comments, or profile visits.

"Today, Instagram prioritises what it thinks you will like, not necessarily who you follow. That marks a shift toward an interest-based algorithm, something TikTok arguably executes more effectively," he shares.

For those worried about engagement drops, Jamie stresses that value beats flashy hooks.

"A strong opening matters, but what really drives interaction is what people gain from staying with the content," he shares.

"Higher value leads to higher intent, which often means fewer posts but stronger ones".

Consistency is key too, with Jamie noting that "new formats rarely work overnight".

"Consistency in look, feel, format, and frequency helps both your audience and the algorithm understand who your content is for," he explains. "Predictability makes it easier for the algorithm to serve your content to people most likely to engage".

As for anyone wanting to grow their account in 2026, Jamie has some clear advice:

Create content with engagement intent. Know what you want people to do with a post before you even film it.

Know what you want people to do with a post before you even film it. Build a recognisable format. Find a style that feels true to you and repeat it; familiarity builds trust.

Find a style that feels true to you and repeat it; familiarity builds trust. Track behaviour, not vanity metrics. Watch time, saves, and shares tell you far more about success than likes ever will.

"The key is to focus on content that sparks real interaction, builds community, and leverages the formats that actually get seen. Likes alone aren’t the measure anymore – it’s about impact," he sums up.

Indy100 reached out to Instagram for comment

