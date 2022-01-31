Congratulations are in order for Barbados singer Rihanna and rapper, A$AP Rocky. The two announced they're expecting a child through a series of photos taken by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs on Monday.

The photos depict the singer in a long pink coat, decked out in jewels baring her baby bump in the cold with a bundled A$AP. The two appear to be in Manhattan, A$AP's hometown.

The announcement comes nearly a year after the couple officially confirmed their relationship in GQ magazine. Although they were rumored to start dating in 2020. In the interview, A$AP beamed about his partner calling her, “the love of my life".

The couple maintains a relatively low profile on social media. Although they've been photographed together at dinners and shopping, their first official appearance was on the Met Gala red carpet in September.





This will be both musicians' first child.

The news comes as Rihanna releases a new line of her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty, for men. Rihanna also owns makeup company, Fenty Beauty, and skincare company, Fenty Skin.

Despite her many business ventures, fans were hoping Rihanna would announce her widely-anticipated new album.

But fans and celebrities still excitedly reacted to the news of the couple's child.













