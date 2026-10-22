New Mass Effect cancelled as Bioware shut down and gamers are completely heartbroken

The next Mass Effect game has been cancelled as BioWare has been shut down by EA (Electronic Arts) and the decision has left gamers online heartbroken.

BioWare has worked on hugely beloved and influential games such as Baldur's Gate, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Mass Effect and more.

But after the commercial success of Dragon Age: Inquisition, two further titles Anthem and Dragon Age: The Veilguard both underperformed and while Mass Effect Legendary Edition was a hit, Mass Effect Andromeda was considered a bit of a disappointment.

Now the studio confirmed work on the next Mass Effect game has stopped and the studio is no more. It's understood 50 people working at the studio will all be laid off.

In a statement shared on social media, BioWare said: "Now, after more than three decades of shared adventures, BioWare is closing and early development on the next Mass Effect project is ending.

"There is nothing easy about writing those words. Our focus right now is on our incredibly talented team who put their hearts into these games and supporting one another through this transition.

"What generations of BioWare built together is something to celebrate and remember. These games became so much more because you played them, debated your choices, fell in love with the characters and made these worlds your own.

"From all of us at BioWare, thank you for being the most meaningful part of our story."

And in the comments on the X / Twitter post, fans have been left heartbroken.

One said: "This is not an era I wanted to come to an end."

"This is a f*****g dagger in my heart," another commented. "Thank you for being a huge part of my childhood 💔"

A third added: "Thanks for building one of the best trilogies in gaming out there! We've never seen another series like it. 💔"

Another said: "Oh my god... After all these years of waiting for the next Mass Effect."

One simply said: "What the f***."

Another posted an image that speaks for itself.

One posted: "I salute you for the greatest Star Wars game ever made 🙏❤️"

And studio Owlcat Games said: "This is absolutely heartbreaking! We grew up and matured playing your games and immersing ourselves in your stories, which inspired us for years. Thank you, BioWare, for all the feels, emotions, adventures and beautiful worlds you shared with the world. In War, Victory. In Peace, Vigilance. In Death, Sacrifice."

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