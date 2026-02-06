Baldur's Gate 3 boss gives stark warning as HBO TV series revealed

A boss at Larian Studios, behind the critically acclaimed Baldur's Gate 3, has issued a stark warning online after it was confirmed HBO will be doing a TV series following the events of the game.

The HBO series will be a continuation from one of the endings of Baldur's Gate 3, which won the 2023 Game of the Year award at The Game Awards, and will be led by Craig Mazin, who co-created The Last of Us TV adaptation. He's also a longtime Dungeons and Dragons fan.

Geoff Keighley, host and creator of The Game Awards, claimed online that Larian developers have told him the studio will have no involvement in the HBO series. Larian CEO Swen Vincke also said to his knowledge, no studio writers are consulting on the show.

And because of this, it seems at least one senior figure at Larian is wary of how HBO may handle it and issued a warning on X / Twitter after

Michael Douse, director of publishing at Larian who goes by the name Cromwelp online, posted on social media: "I've spent the last eight-to-10 years of my life with the writers and creators of Baldur's Gate 3 and they're the most incredible storytellers and creators in the space.

"Only hope is that they get both the credit deserved and the characters are represented at the same level as the game."

Vincke confirmed the HBO adaptation in a X / Twitter post of his own.

"Crazy that a story that started out in a small hotel conference room eventually evolved into a narrative inspiring enough for it to become a HBO series," he said.

"We worked incredibly hard on making Baldur's Gate 3 worthy of its legacy. Its characters and narratives are the result of many teams working together and I think I can speak for them all in saying that they'll think this is cool and hope that what comes next will enjoy the same level of passion.

"The endings of Baldur's Gate 3 were created so they could serve as narrative soil for new adventures. There's plenty of directions they could go.

"I'm eager to find out which ones Craig and his team will pick. He's reached out for a chat so we'll have the opportunity to tell him our thoughts."

Larian is working on a new game called Divinity and rounded off the post by saying: "Crossing fingers that the story we're cooking up for Divinity will eventually grow to the same heights."

