EA Sports Fight Night is back - but not everyone is convinced by it

EA Sports has officially confirmed its iconic boxing game series Fight Night is making a return but on social media, a number of fans are not convinced about what the new games will be like.

The last game in the series released 15 years ago with Fight Night Champion. Fight Night Round 3 and Fight Night Round 4, two titles which released in the second half of the 2000s, are widely considered the best boxing games ever made.

Undisputed, the most recent boxing game at all, released in early access early in 2023 before fully releasing in late 2024 although this received a bit of a mixed reception from fans and critics alike. This was not developed by EA.



With EA's $55bn takeover by a private investor consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), and with boxing being a huge part of Saudi Arabia's sporting landscape, perhaps it comes as little surprise investors are keen to revive Fight Night.

Announcing this online, the official EA Sports social media accounts posted an image of boxing gloves being lit up by a light beaming on them with the caption "the fight is never over".

The post said: "To everyone who stayed in our corner: Fight Night is coming back."

The announcement was posted in the Fight Night Subreddit and while fans are ecstatic to see it coming back, cautions have been raised and demands have been raised.

One said: "I still play Fight Night Champion. If they just use the bones of that game and modernise it - it would be a massive win."

A second commented: "Seeing UFC and EA FC the way they are right now, let's hope EA will lock in for this one because the career mode and single player stuff in most of their games have been absolute a** for half a decade."

"Can't wait to see how they neglect it and ruin it like UFC but f*** it," added a third. "I'm hyped, hoping for the best 🙏🏼 (I actually enjoy the new College Football titles so idk I have 25 per cent hope)"

A fourth agreed: "Kinda bittersweet because I've loved the Fight Night series over the years but good lord, EA Sports has been releasing absolute dog s*** post Fight Night Champions."

And a fifth pleaded: "Dear EA, don't f*** this up... Please."

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