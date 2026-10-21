Call of Duty forced to make PSA as DMZ early access launches in Modern Warfare 4

Call of Duty developers have been forced to make a PSA on social media after a lot of players encountered something unexpected as DMZ launched in early access on Tuesday (20 October).



DMZ is an extraction mode available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. It's available now in early access to those who have pre-ordered the game.

And a lot of casual gamers, streamers and even esport pros quickly found out you do not automatically have a parachute available when falling from a height, like in Warzone.

Players do not spawn with one right away and have to either find or craft one to be able to use it.

This has caught out a lot of people and there has already been lots of brilliant viral clips of people finding this out the hard way, either performing impressive kills to only undo all their hard work or hilarious clips of teams performing the exact same action and expecting a different result - but all instead fall to a downed state. There have even been some brilliant pranks too.

Call of Duty's official X / Twitter account even reposted a video from Call of Duty esports player Fifakill who himself found this out the hard way.



Fifakill's caption on the video said: "Not the best start... Note to new DMZ players, you don't spawn with a parachute..."

And Call of Duty reposted this with its own caption that said: "PSA: You need to find or craft your Parachute in DMZ "

At least it's happening to the pros too!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 campaign and DMZ early access is available now with the full release of the game on 23 October. It's available on PS5, XBOX Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.



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