New The Lord of the Rings games updates including release date from insider

Someone understood to have insider information about the speculated new The Lord of the Rings game and the confirmed Middle-Earth title has shared a "small insider update" on Reddit, including claims about a release date.

Developer Warhorse Studios, the developer of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance series, previously confirmed it is working on a new "open-world Middle-Earth RPG".

A report from Insider Gaming also claimed another The Lord of the Rings game could actually be in the works at Crystal Dynamics, which is also developing the two new Tomb Raider games (Legacy of Atlantis and Catalyst), but this has not been officially confirmed.

And Redditor bertik11, "the same person who previously leaked that the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 1 upgrade would be free", has shared more details about each in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, including a potential release date for Warhorse Studios' upcoming title.

Starting with the speculated The Lord of the Rings title, bertik11 said: "The project could reportedly move into full production relatively soon."

Moving onto the Warhorse Studios "Kingdom Come: Deliverance spin-off", bertik11 added: "According to my source, the game is already undergoing testing, and it's apparently targeting a release in the first half of 2027.

"I want to emphasise that these are just small pieces of information I've heard through my sources. I can't independently verify every detail, so please take everything with a grain of salt."

As bertik11 said, none of this has been officially confirmed and remains speculation until anything official is announced.

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