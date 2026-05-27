New Middle-Earth game official updates revealed by Warhorse Studios

A developer at Warhorse Studios has shared official updates about the new upcoming Middle-Earth game.

Recently, Warhorse Studios confirmed it is working on a new "open-world Middle-Earth RPG". Warhorse is owned by Embracer Group, which currently owns The Lord of the Rings IP.

A social media post said: "You might have heard the rumours, it's time to reveal what we are working on. We're excited to tell you more when the time is right."

And during a recent community stream, a developer shared official updates about the game. Although the stream was focused on Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, details about the Middle-Earth RPG were also shared.

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Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, Warhorse communications director said (via TechRadar): "We have a completely mind-blowing ready team to delve into what this universe has to offer and this is, again, an absolute passion project.

"[It's] deeply immersive, it will be a living world. There will be interesting characters, memorable places and of course a strong narrative focus."

Speaking more generally, Stolz-Zwilling added: "No matter which world we are working on, you can absolutely trust us and believe we will build the games in a very specific Warhorse way. We pledged to that, this is our oath.

"I said in one interview with someone at Gamescom that we want to become the new kings of RPGs. I still stand by that. I know it's a bit 'haha' and nosy but I really stand by that."

Stolz-Zwilling also said the next Kingdom Come game releases "next Fiscal Year" as long as "everything goes right".

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