Tomb Raider: Catalyst - Devs reveal key new game details

Developers have revealed key new details about Tomb Raider: Catalyst including more info about what players can expect, why it has a new setting, why the game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and more.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst is the 12th mainline entry into the world-renowned action adventure series starring Lara Croft. It was revealed by Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Game Studios at The Game Awards 2025 alongside Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a reimagining of the very first Tomb Raider game.



Developers recently spoke to media as part of a Q&A and answered questions about the upcoming game.

With that in mind, here's a look at everything we know so far about Tomb Raider: Catalyst.

What have developers said about Tomb Raider: Catalyst?



Scot Amos, head of studio at Crystal Dynamics, said: "It's an all new next chapter for Lara Croft's adventure. For long-time fans, this is the furthest point in Croft's career, this is where she's at right now. Everything else is the history.

"For new fans, we've designed Catalyst so players can jump in right now with her adventures as is with no homework required."

Developers have said this is the largest Tomb Raider game yet.

Who plays Lara Croft in Tomb Raider: Catalyst?

Lara Croft is played by Alix Wilton Regan.

Speaking about her casting, Amos said: "Alix is tremendous, from the very first casting call we did, she loves this character. She was already a fan when we met her and then for her to have that charm, wit and charisma is a natural essence in Lara.

"But Alix also has that confidence and depth of emotionality we need for telling these great stories."

Will Kerslake, game director at Crystal Dynamics, added: "From the very beginning, she just got what we were trying to do. She's been enthusiastic and excited about it the whole time which has been great."

Where is Tomb Raider: Catalyst set?

The new game is set across Northern India.

Amos said: "It's one of those rich landscapes with so much history and culture and India is a fan favourite location. There are vast and varied landscapes begging to be explored."

What happens in Tomb Raider: Catalyst?

Catalyst is set in the wake of a mythical cataclysm that has unleashed ancient secrets and awakened the mysterious forces that guard them.

When the most notorious treasure hunters from around the world descend on the region, Croft races to uncover the truth buried beneath the fractured landscape and stop those who would use its power for their own gain.

As the ancient world collides with the present, Croft must decide who to trust among rivals and allies to prevent a catastrophe and protect a secret that could reshape the future.

Croft will have to travel across a landscape full of secrets, delve into lost tombs packed with puzzles and solve ancient mysteries using her skills and customised tech.

Developers have said players don't need to have played any previous games to enjoy this one.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set in Northern India / Crystal Dynamics & Amazon Game Studios

What is the release date for Tomb Raider: Catalyst?

The game will release in 2027.

What can I play Tomb Raider: Catalyst on?

Catalyst is releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

What game engine is Tomb Raider: Catalyst using?

The game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5.

Amos explained: "When we looked at what we want to do going forward and in the future, what we want is to be master storytellers. Unreal Engine 5 gives us access to a broad swathe of humans that update it and know it and we don't have to teach people how to use propriety tech.

"Instead, we can bring all kinds of folks from across the globe to help us build this thing. We still have to make it uniquely us, customise it and make it feel like the Crystal version of that tech and what makes Tomb Raider that inside that platform."



Kerslake said: "It allows us to make some incredibly detailed environments from some of the gorgeous ancient spaces to crazy detailed tombs. It's given us a lot of tools to dig into that space and push the visuals of Tomb Raider."

Who is Tomb Raider: Catalyst being developed by?

Catalyst is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and is being published by Amazon Game Studios.

