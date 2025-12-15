Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis - Devs answer everything you need to know

Developers have shared key new details about Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis including why it's a reimagining and not a remake, why it's been decided to create a third different release of the first game, why Alix Wilton Regan has been cast as Lara Croft and more.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a reimagining of Croft's very first adventure from 1996 and will release in 2026 to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the franchise. It was revealed by Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Game Studios at The Game Awards 2025 alongside Tomb Raider: Catalyst, the 12th mainline entry into the world-renowned action adventure series.



Developers recently spoke to media as part of a Q&A and answered questions about the upcoming game.

With that in mind, here's a look at everything we know so far about Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

What have developers said about Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis?



Scot Amos, head of studio at Crystal Dynamics, said: "It's a love letter by fans, all of us, to fans. We knew the 30th anniversary was coming up and wanted to do something special to celebrate that moment and still honour all of the core design's original DNA and intent."

Who plays Lara Croft in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis?

Lara Croft is played by Alix Wilton Regan.

Speaking about her casting, Amos said: "Alix is tremendous, from the very first casting call we did, she loves this character. She was already a fan when we met her and then for her to have that charm, wit and charisma is a natural essence in Lara.

"But Alix also has that confidence and depth of emotionality we need for telling these great stories."

Will Kerslake, game director at Crystal Dynamics, added: "From the very beginning, she just got what we were trying to do. She's been enthusiastic and excited about it the whole time which has been great."

Is Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis a remake?

Legacy of Atlantis is being badged as a reimagining rather than a remake.

Amos said: "Being able to have this entire game built from scratch in Unreal Engine 5 is why it's a reimagining - we've taken all of the things that were critical from that game and said 'what can we do to push it through a modern day gamer's lens' and show now what could have been a background image in the old game is now completely realised in full 3D.

"There's that signature moment that all of us as gamers played when you get to fight a T-Rex in the original game and we've reimagined that today for an epic action adventure moment that can create a new core memory for players who have never got to experience that and for long-time fans to experience it for the 'first time' again."

Kerslake said: "Our goal is that we want you to feel like how you did when you played it for the first time but for it to play like a modern game."

What is the release date for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis?

The game will release in 2026.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a reimagining of the original 1996 Tomb Raider game / Flying Wild Hog, Crystal Dynamics & Amazon Game Studios

What can I play Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis on?

Legacy of Atlantis is releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

What game engine is Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis using?

The game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5.

Amos explained: "When we looked at what we want to do going forward and in the future, what we want is to be master storytellers. Unreal Engine 5 gives us access to a broad swathe of humans that update it and know it and we don't have to teach people how to use propriety tech.

"Instead, we can bring all kinds of folks from across the globe to help us build this thing. We still have to make it uniquely us, customise it and make it feel like the Crystal version of that tech and what makes Tomb Raider that inside that platform."



Kerslake said: "It allows us to make some incredibly detailed environments from some of the gorgeous ancient spaces to crazy detailed tombs. It's given us a lot of tools to dig into that space and push the visuals of Tomb Raider."

Who is Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis being developed by?

Legacy of Atlantis is being developed by Flying Wild Hog and Crystal Dynamics. It's being published by Amazon Game Studios.

