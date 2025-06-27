Pete Hegseth has been criticised for how he responded to a question put to him at a recent press conference by a former Fox News colleague about the recent US strikes on Iran, as he declared she is "the worst".

On Thursday, the intense presser saw the defense secretary taking aim at the “fake news” media over its coverage of intelligence on the extent of damage done to Iranian nuclear sites caused by US strikes.

At one point, Fox News's chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin asked Hegseth about reports that Iran moved its uranium resources before the strikes occurred.

“Do you have certainty that all the highly enriched uranium was inside the Fordow mountain, or some of it, because there were satellite photos that showed more than a dozen trucks there two days in advance,” she asked. “Are you certain that none of that highly enriched uranium was moved?”

“Of course, we‘re watching every single aspect,” he responded, but the former Fox News host then ripped into Griffin, accusing her of misrepresenting what Donald Trump has said on the matter.

“But, Jennifer, you‘ve been about the worst. The one who misrepresents the most intentionally what the president says. I’m familiar," Hegseth said.

However, the reporter wasn't having it and defended her coverage of the ongoing political situation.

“In fact, I was the first to describe the B-2 bombers, the refuelling, the entire mission with great accuracy,” she said. “So I take issue with that.”

To which Hegseth conceded, "I appreciate that."

The fiery exchange has since been making the rounds on social media as people have slammed Hegseth over the way he spoke to Griffin, calling him an "embarrassment" and "unprofessional".

One person posted, "This is a completely fair question from Griffin. The fact that Hegseth is getting defensive says a lot more about him than it does her

A second person said, "What an embarrassment for our country. @JenGriffinFNC — well-respected across the aisle — asked a fair question re: actions in Iran. She handled @PeteHegseth’s absurd response with far more professionalism than he showed her. If a question shakes him, he can’t handle the job."

A third person said, "This is not leadership, this is out of control, unprofessional behavior. Not a serious person."





"Jennifer [is] stronger than me, I would’ve fired back with something REAL inappropriate," a fourth person wrote.





Someone else noted," HE [Hegseth] back down fast."





"This was truly one of the most shameful and embarrassing displays for our Department of Defense in our nation’s history. The U.S. has never looked weaker," MediaTouch wrote.





Another person noted, "The MAGA playbook: when you don’t have a good answer, throw out insults."

