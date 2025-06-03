Why is Crystal of Atlan, new free RPG on PS5, PC and mobile, so controversial?

A new free-to-play MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) called Crystal of Atlan has made its way onto console but the game has proven controversial among some since it released.

Crystal of Atlan recently released on PC, mobile and PS5. The game is described as a "magicpunk MMO action role-playing game" - magicpunk is a genre of fantasy similar to cyberpunk but with more of a focus on magic.

At the very beginning, there are five different base classes players can choose from out of fighter, cloudstrider, starbreaker, magician and scytheguard - but all of these are gender locked which has proven controversial among some gamers online who have taken issue with this.

Magician is the only male class with the other four all being female. This is despite there being a 'character creation' but some have said this only really acts as an option for the player to pick which class they want to play as.

One blogger said: "Gender-locking is another super-controversial issue and one with which I have a great deal more sympathy than gachaphobia. I would have been p****d if all the classes I wanted to play had been male, for sure. But they weren't, so I'm good."

This was picked up on Reddit too.

One Redditor posted in the crystalofatlan Subreddit: "I just uninstalled because I found out every class is locked to one gender, seriously? I don't know if this is run of the mill for a lot of MMO because I don't play that many but I was very shocked to figure this out. Because what do you mean I cant use magic as a girl, or use a gun as a dude? I'm so disappointed."

In the comments, one user said: "I'm a bit sad about it as well but since I'm used to playing gachas and not MMOs, I wasn't as bothered. I just treat them as their own characters and not a player character and it helps. Totally understand the frustration though as the customisation is quite limiting."

And another wrote: "No wayyy, I chose the magician but I wanted a girl magician, I was so confused when I reached the customisation 💀"

Having said that, the game has still proven really popular since it launched on May 28.

Crystal of Atlan is a new free-to-play role-playing game that's available on PC and mobile - and now PS5 too / Screenshot from Nuverse Games

Crystal of Atlan lets players explore a magicpunk world where magic and technology intertwine, build skills and uncover secrets of ancient Atlan ruins while battling powerful factions with a team.



The five main classes have 11 class changes to choose from which are all unlocked from the start, each with more than 20 skill combinations.

There are a number of different multiplayer elements including co-op dungeons and a guild fleet system, allowing players to connect with like-minded friends.

There are competitive PvP 3v3 and 1v1 modes too.

indy100 has contacted Nuverse Games for comment.



