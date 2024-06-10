Ubisoft Forward 2024: Everything you need to know

It's the season for it - there's another games showcase happening on June 10 and this time it's the turn of publisher Ubisoft.

Ubisoft is renowned for publishing game series such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Tom Clancy.

Its event called Ubisoft Forward will share updates on what to expect from the publisher over the coming months and an update on what it's working on.

Ahead of the broadcast at 12pm ET / 3pm PT / 8pm BST, here's everything you need to know.

The event itself is happening in Los Angeles and will be broadcast around the world through Ubisoft's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Those who have a both Twitch and Ubisoft account can link them to earn exclusive rewards in its games for watching for varying lengths of time.

The publisher has reportedly already confirmed updates will be shared on Assassin's Creed Shadows, Star Wars Outlaws and XDefiant.

Assassin's Creed Shadows also made an appearance at Xbox Showcase where a new gameplay trailer was revealed so there could be further details on this from Ubisoft on one of its flagship series.



In terms of rumours, with a number of live service games in place, it's said to be likely there will be updates on The Crew Motorfest, Skull and Bones and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

It's been speculated there could be a reveal of a new entry in the Far Cry series along with further news of games already in development, such as the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Tom Clancy's The Division 3 and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell.

