The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back with a bang.

The annual showcase of some of the lingerie brand's most-coveted pieces may be over, but it's one we'll be talking about for weeks to come, as Angels old and new took to the runway in their wings, before a huge finale saw Kylie Jenner don a $50 million Fantasy bra - the most valuable ever.

In fact, Jenner's moment in the ever-iconic custom piece (this year made of 18-carat gold and 4,410 diamonds) saw Timothee Chalamet cheering her on from the audience, and JADE's 2024 hit 'Angel of My Dreams' re-enter the charts as a result.

But away from the outfits, the supermodels and the celebrities in attendance, there's one common theme that comes up year after year that we can't get enough of: the hair.

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The iconic bombshell blowout has become synonymous with Victoria's Secret and if an 87 per cent increase in Google searches in the days following are anything to go by, it would appear we're about to become addicted to big hair once again.

Characterised as a voluminous, curly, slightly-messy off-duty blow dry, the hair has become a staple both on the VS runway and in hundreds of YouTube tutorial recreations, thanks to its sex appeal and effortless nature.

It's undergone several iterations over the years (with 2026 offering a slightly more polished take on the classic bombshell look), but at its core, it's instantly recognisable.

So, if you're ready to grab your curling iron and some rollers, Danielle Louise, a beauty expert listed on Fresha, the world’s leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, has given us her top tips for keeping your VS-approved waves in shape.

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1. Build lift at the roots

"The bombshell look combines height around the crown with movement through the lengths. Focusing only on curling the ends will create a different finish", says Danielle.

“Think about where you want the volume to sit. Lift sections away from the scalp as you blow-dry, then support that shape as the hair cools. If you want height at the crown, that area needs attention during styling.”

2. Keep sections manageable

Sections should fit comfortably across the width of each roller, allowing the hair to wrap neatly.

“You should be able to wrap the hair without it spilling over either end", Danielle notes. "Work through it methodically. For that sweeping shape around the face, roll the front sections away from your face.”

3. Avoid weighing down the finish

The amount and placement of styling products should suit the hair. Applying too much at the roots can leave the result looking heavy.

Danielle adds: “Use heat protection according to its instructions and choose your styling products around your hair type. If your hair is easily weighed down, be careful about layering several products before you have even started drying it.”

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4. Remove rollers gently once the hair has cooled

Carefully unwind each roller, then use your fingers to loosen the shape. Finish with a light mist of hairspray if needed.

“Take your time with the final stage. Ease the rollers out rather than dragging them through your hair, then gently separate the sections to create movement", Danielle concludes.

For anyone booking a salon appointment, she also recommends bringing a reference photograph and explaining which features they want to recreate.

“Tell your stylist whether you want height at the roots, a sweeping fringe or more movement through the ends", she says. "Those details give them something useful to work with when adapting the look to your length and texture.”

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