Timothee Chalamet’s emotional Kylie Jenner moment becomes a Critics Choice highlight

Timothée Chalamet walked away with the Critics' Choice Award for his performance as Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme, but it was his acceptance speech that quickly became one of the night’s standout moments.

As he collected the Best Actor trophy, the actor turned the spotlight on his personal life, publicly acknowledging Kylie Jenner.

Thanking his "partner of three years," Chalamet shared: "Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much."

The camera cut to a visibly emotional Jenner watching on from the crowd, who mouthed "I love you" in return.

It didn't take long for social media to react to the wholesome interaction, with one writing: "I’m not a fan of celeb couples, but I love them so much."

A second humoured: "This made me realise my perception of time is so off."

Meanwhile, another passionate fan theorised: "Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are gonna get married, I can feel it in my soul, and everyone is gonna crash out when it happens."

Among the evening’s strong field of contenders were Leonardo DiCaprio, Joel Edgerton, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan and Wagner Moura.

Released on Boxing Day, Marty Supreme has remained firmly in the spotlight, helped by an extensive international press tour. In the film, Chalamet takes on the role of a table tennis player driven by a single goal: winning the world championship title in 1952.

