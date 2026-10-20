Miley Cyrus responds to criticisms about her Hollywood Bowl shows

Miley Cyrus has fired back at those who have been critical about her Hollywood Bowl performance on Friday night.

The 33-year-old singer performed live for the first time in four years, returning to the stage for two sold-out shows at the Los Angeles venue.

However, her first performance was criticised by fans in attendance who said Cyrus was skipping over lyrics of her hit songs including 'Party in the USA' and 'Flowers.'

It appears Cyrus has seen the backlash as she had a direct response during her second live show on Sunday, in which she described it all as "clickbait."

Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images

“I’ve never heard that I don’t put my heart into something,” Cyrus said, as per Variety. “I don’t know if any of you heard that somebody was doing commentary to get clickbait on their video talking about my show on Friday night, but I’m a lot of things and we’re not even going to entertain that.”

She added, "It is hard for me to stand up here and do this show.”

“It does not come as natural as it once did to be before,” Cyrus noted. “Because, like all of us, we change, we evolve, we grow, and we find what gets to come with us. What continues to fit.”

That being said, she emphasised that her two live shows are “more to me than an experiment.”

“That is absolutely not what this is,” she said. “This is not an experiment of you. This is an experience for me. And you all make the experience possible. [This is] the only way I get to test my personal boundaries, my limits, what I think I can do.”

Cyrus then revealed to the audience she almost cancelled Sunday’s show.

“Before I came out for ‘Orbit,’ I already told myself I wasn’t going to come on stage, I was going to run away,” she said. “But never would I leave you all sitting in these seats, unfulfilled from a show.”

“So I can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I’m on the stage. I am fully present."

During her performance of her latest single, “Bass Persuades,” Cyrus mentioned the criticism telling the audience, “Oh, I forgot I’m supposed to sing every f***ing word!”

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