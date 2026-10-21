Kylie Jenner made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut - and the song she walked out to has gone viral.

The make-up mogul surprised viewers when she walked out wearing the famous $50 million Fantasy Bra, which was made of 18-carat gold and 4,410 diamonds.

As she graced the catwalk sporting her white feathered wings, the song 'Angel of My Dreams' by JADE played.

Since Jenner's appearance made headlines, the internet has become obsessed with the tune, showing their appreciation for the 2024 song released by the former Little Mix band member.

Kylie Jenner walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

'Angel of My Dreams' was JADE's first solo single which peaked at No.7 in the UK Official Singles Chart and is from her debut album That's Showbiz Baby! released in 2025, which is nominated for the 2026 Mercury Prize.

The track, which describes the singer's journey navigating the music industry, also samples Sandie Shaw's 1967 Number 1 single 'Puppet on A String.'

Now on TikTok, fans have been sharing their love and appreciation for the song by playing it while channelling Jenner and practicing their catwalk skills, where some American fans have discovered the song for the first time.

"Genuinely boosted my confidence doing this," wrote comedian and content creator Jake Shane, as he strutted his stuff to the song. "In Kylie we trust my brain is actually different after that," he wrote in the caption of the video which has over 1.8 million views.

Meanwhile, content creator Alix Earle posted a video of her friend posing for the camera in her dressing gown with the song playing to her 8.7 million followers.

UK creator Max Belegde posted a video sharing his excitement with the text, "So happy this song is getting the global recognition it deserves thanks to Kylie," and the clip has 1.3 million views.

Austin Goodwin shared a video of his model walk with his dogs as the audience with the caption, "me around the house all day today" as 'Angel of My Dreams' played.

"Thank you VS for reminding me of my summer anthem," TikToker @heathers_heree wrote referencing JADE's song.

JADE herself has noticed all the recent viral attention around her song, and has had the best response to it on her social media.

In her first video, she posted a video of herself on the tube and wrote, "Nobody on this tube knows that my debut single was playing while Kylie Jenner wore the fantasy bra at the VS fashion show."





The 33-year-old, who is currently working on a second album, followed up with another video - this time in the studio as the text read, "When you're trying to give 'Angel of My Dreams its well-deserved moment and write new music at the same time."

"Victoria’s Secret catwalk or rainy motorway service station? Same difference tbh x" JADE added in a third video as she channelled Jenner's catwalk.

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