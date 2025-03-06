Tributes pour in for YouTuber Andrew Cross who has died aged 36

YouTuber Andrew Cross, known as the 'Desert Drifter', has sadly passed away at the age of 36.

Andrew died peacefully after being taken off life support following a severe car accident in Colorado last month, which caused a brain injury.

His sister Jenna shared the news on the CaringBridge website, writing: "Andrew’s spirit is free, surrounded by light & love."

She continued: "He went to be with the Lord today, March 4 at 10:50 AM MST. It was peaceful and full of love in the room with Evelyn by his side, his parents and close friends nearby."

"It’s a big loss for all of us, and we’re immensely grateful for your steadfast support and prayers. Throughout all of this, it’s been our heart to stay full of faith, so we wouldn’t look back and wonder 'what if…' Thank you for walking in that with us."

His YouTube account was flooded with emotional tributes, with one writing: "RIP, gentle soul thank you for letting us into your world and teaching us about the places you love. Travel well Andrew your next journey begins. So sorry for the loss of him I hope his family can be comforted by this community with love xx".

Another wrote: "My heart goes out to you, so sorry for your loss. It was awesome that his journey touched so many in a positive light. May G*d bless you and walk with you and your family."

A third penned: "Shattered to just learn of Andrew’s passing, I looked forward to his videos so very much. His spirit came through in each one, so calm and peacefully enjoying life. Hard to believe, prayers for the family and friend who lost him so young."

Meanwhile, another read: "I am so sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences to you Evelyn and Andrew’s family and other loved ones. It was such a pleasure to watch him as he went on his adventures. I will miss them. R.I.P. Andrew."

Rest in peace, Andrew Cross

