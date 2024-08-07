Andrew Tate has slammed Nigel Farage and has given him "advice" after the Reform UK leader said Tate was to blame for spreading misinformation about the Southport attacks and the riots it has sparked across the UK.

Axel Rudakubana, who turns 18 on August 7 and was living in the village of Banks at the time of the attacks, was charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a knife at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on August 1 following a mass stabbing in Southport on July 29.

Rudakubana has been remanded in youth detention with a plea and trial preparation hearing set for October 25 at Liverpool Crown Court with a trial date lasting six weeks scheduled for January 20.

Soon after the attack, misinformation about Rudakubana, before he was named and identified in court, was spread online, including from Tate who said the attack was by an "undocumented migrant" who had "arrived on a boat".

But Rudakubana was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents and Merseyside police even officially dismissed the comment as false.

This misinformation has been a huge contributing factor to far-right riots across the UK with hundreds of people being arrested after clashing with police and more protests are planned.

After Farage said he wasn't aware that what was shared online by the likes of Tate was false, Tate has hit back with a five-minute video posted on X / Twitter.

"I'm gravely concerned by Nigel Farage throwing me under the bus when he speaks to the legacy media," he said.

"It shows Nigel will bend to pressure and if he is afraid to stand up to a propagandist, how can he truly stand up for the people of the country, like he's saying he will, if he will bend to the wills of a propagandist because he's afraid of negative media?

"He threw me under the bus saying the riots are my fault because I put out a video.

"Calling me names is not going to put you on their 'good list' - so what are you doing? Why are you trying to appease the alligator and the crocodile?"

It follows an interview Farage had with LBC, in which he said he "hadn't got a clue" when asked if he knew he was sharing misinformation.

"One of the reasons the Southport riots were as bad as they were is we weren't told the truth," said Farage.

"There were stories online from some very prominent folks with big followings, Andrew Tate etc, suggesting the man had crossed the English Channel in October 2023. Other suggestions he was an active Muslim.

"What I asked for was clarity. We didn't get clarity and I would argue that what happened in Southport would not have been of the same magnitude had the truth been told and told very, very quickly. It wasn't for many hours."

More riots are planned in a number of cities across the UK on August 7.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.