A 22-year-old football fan has lost over 70 years' worth of memorabilia, following a shed fire.
Bristol City fan, Ben Grice, was passed down the items, including 50,000 programmes, by his grandad ten years ago.
"I got a call from my dad saying everything was gone," he said of his devastation. "That’s so many memories passed down the family, it’s all gone now."
Already, he's received over 25 kind offers from fellow fans to help rebuild his collection, including a shirt donation from Bristol City legend, Scott Murray.
