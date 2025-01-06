Restaurant launches 'bring your own boss' concept to 'strengthen work relationships'

A recent study has uncovered that an eye-opening 7 in 10 workers in London completely skip their lunch break at least once a week. In response, ETM Collective is introducing a unique new initiative: BYOB – and this time, the 'B' doesn’t stand for 'booze,' but for boss.

This unique concept encourages employees to take their boss for lunch, fostering stronger relationships and reclaiming the lunch hour.

The result revealed that over 50 per cent of millennials would find it beneficial to dine with their boss, inspiring the company to launch the initiative across their award-winning venues.

ETM Collective’s survey shows that 4 in 5 workers eat lunch at their desks regularly, with over 7 in 10 on a weekly basis. 60 per cent of London Gen Z and millennial workers would like to socialise more with their colleagues, with more than 40 per cent feeling less connected to their fellow employees since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout January, any worker or team who takes their boss out for lunch at an ETM Collective restaurant will have their boss's meal covered by ETM, allowing them to dine for free.

The aim is to encourage workers to take their lunch breaks and build closer relationships with their senior leaders.

"With the start of a new year comes an opportunity to reset lifestyles," Simon Gaske, CCO of ETM Collective, said. "We wanted to tap into the discussion of Londoners returning to work post-holidays and utilise this moment as a chance to build closer relationships with their employees and set a resolution to themselves to take their lunch break fully and seriously. Who’s boss wouldn’t mind having their lunch cost-free too?!”

