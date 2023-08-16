Dad dies from the same disease that killed his three children

A father who lost three children to cancer has died of the same disease.

Like his children, Régis Feitosa Mota was born with Li-Fraumeni syndrome.

It is a hereditary condition that increases the chances of developing cancerous tumours in the body.

The lifetime risk of developing cancer in people with LFS is 70 per cent for men and 90 per cent for women.

Régis, 53, was diagnosed with cancer three times between 2016 and 2023.

He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January.

At the time, he said: “We discovered yet another disease. We have already treated lymphocytic leukaemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which are now stabilised.

“But we have been treating them, they are not cured.

“This time, we discovered multiple myeloma, which even affects the bones.”

Régis said on social media last week that he was in the hospital waiting for a bone marrow transplant.

Régis passed away in Ceará, Brazil, on 13 August — Father’s Day in the South American country.

His body will be cremated today (14 Aug) in Fortaleza.

Régis’ wife, Mariella Pompeu said: “My friends, I never imagined making this post. I never prepared myself for this moment because I was always convinced Régis would make a full recovery.

“It's an indescribable pain. The ground has opened up and I don’t know what life will be like without his affection, companionship and absolute love.”

His brother Rogério Feitosa Mota said: “Our warrior went to meet his children exactly on Father's Day.



“May God take you, my brother! We love you so much.”

Régis and Mariella lost three children within a four-year span.

Their youngest child, Beatriz, died of leukaemia in 2018 at just 10 years of age.

Their son Pedro died of a brain tumour in 2020 aged 22.

Last year, their daughter Anna Carolina also died of a brain tumour at the age of 25.

Anna Carolina had previously beaten leukaemia.

Adults with LFS have a 50 per cent chance of giving birth to a child with the same condition.

