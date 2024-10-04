Celebrity photographer at Diddy's parties reveals 'off limits' rooms

A celebrity photographer who claims to have attended around "20 to 30" Diddy parties has revealed a handful of rooms were off limits to partygoers – unless they were personally invited.

"He would walk around, say hello to everyone, you know what I mean? He was always out and about and doing something, talking on the mic and at the DJ booth," Selma Fonseca recalled to Fox News Digital.

"There was no VIP area that was closed off. It was like everybody was a VIP in East Hampton."

Selma compared the parties to a "mini circus," with a plethora of celebrities in attendance. "There was a lot of champagne going around and everything else. You could have whatever you wanted," she added.

She went on to suggest Diddy has some people go in the living room and "he also had the bedroom upstairs on the balcony. So, people would go inside but not everybody was allowed inside."

Selma said she "never went inside" because she was "never invited".

"I don't know if freak-offs were happening but anywhere there are rich and famous people, there are sex workers around … there are sex workers everywhere. They’re very discreet," she alleged.

Diddy has been accused of establishing "a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice," with fresh allegations continually coming to the surface.

He was taken into custody after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking and was denied a $50 million bail.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Following a string of 120 new accusers, including 25 who were children at the time, Diddy's lawyer said: "As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasised, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.

"That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

