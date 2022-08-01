The burial location of former President Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, is near the first hole at the Trump National Golf Club - and some are wondering if it has tax implications for the business owned by the former commander-in-chief.

Trump's ex-wife is the first known person to have been buried at the Trump-owned golf course.



According to the New Jersey state tax code, land that is dedicated to cemetery purposes is free from all taxes, rates, and assessments.

Cemetery companies are also exempt from paying any real estate taxes, rates, and assessments, or personal property taxes on their lands.

This also includes business taxes, sales taxes, income taxes, and inheritance taxes.

In New Jersey Law Revision Commission, they describe a "cemetery company" as an individual, "corporation, association," or another group that "owns or operates a cemetery," but it doesn't incorporate a religious organisation that "owns a cemetery which restricts burials to members of that religion or their families" as long as the group has a "certificate of authority for the cemetery."

For at least a decade, Trump planned to build variations of a cemetery on the course.

According to a 2012 report from NPR, Trump's intention was to create a mausoleum in which to be buried himself, one day.

Later on, he changed his proposal to create a cemetery on the property for more than 1,000 possible graves.

The Washington Post noted in 2017 that Trump later changed his designs yet again and planned to create a "10 plot private family cemetery" in the exact location.

The former president made another amendment to the proposal to include a 284-plot cemetery.

On July 14, Ivana Trump, 73, died in her Upper East Side Manhattan home.

Officials ruled it out as an accidental death after she faced blunt force injuries to her torso.

Indy100 reached out to representatives for Donald Trump and the Trump National Golf Course Bedminster for comment.

