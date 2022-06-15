A bizarre GB News conversation had left Twitter users scratching their heads when a commentator said Jesus Christ would support the Rwanda deportation plan.
On Tuesday (14 June), the first plane scheduled to take migrants to Rwanda was abandoned when an out-of-hours judge considered the appeal and the UK decision was overruled. The decision goes against Boris Johnson and his home secretary, Priti Patel, who promised to send thousands of asylum seekers 4,000 miles to the east African country in May.
Now, Anglican and TV presenter Calvin Robinson said Jesus would "absolutely" support the Rwanda initiative.
When asked by Rebecca Reid, Robinson responded: "Yes, absolutely – you know why, people are crossing the channel illegally and dangerously with people smugglers and potentially at risk of death when there's no need for that at all."
He added: "What we can do, is process their asylum claims in a safe country where they'll be welcomed."
\u201c\u2018Do you think Jesus would be pro-Rwanda plan?\u2019\n\n\u2018Absolutely.\u2019\n\nCalvin Robinson says Jesus would back the UK Government\u2019s Rwanda deportation plan.\n\n\ud83d\udcfa Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626\n\n\ud83d\udcbb GB News YouTube: https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF\u201d— GB News (@GB News) 1655238788
Confused Twitter users turned to the platform, with one urging to "just put some normal stuff on normal TV."
\u201cThis is a lazy, out-of-date, and inaccurate trope. I'm up for a discussion about diversity of political views amongst the Lords Spiritual and the Bench of Bishops at large, but this isn't it.\u201d— Fr Craig Huxley-Jones SCP (@Fr Craig Huxley-Jones SCP) 1655286281
\u201c@GBNEWS The bigger story here is that Robinson appears to have become the spokesman for Jesus himself. Does he have a direct line to JC?\u201d— GB News (@GB News) 1655238788
\u201c@GBNEWS GB News lurches from one madness to another.\nHow about which football club do you think Moses would support or would the virgin Mary have been a vegan.\nHow the fuck would Calvin Robinson know the answer to the question and what qualifications do GB news think he has to answer.\u201d— GB News (@GB News) 1655238788
\u201c@GBNEWS Who made @calvinrobinson Jesus\u2019 spokesman? As far as I\u2019m concerned, that in itself is blasphemy. You can\u2019t speak for God\u201d— GB News (@GB News) 1655238788
\u201c@GBNEWS Some claim he would, some claim he wouldn't.\n\nIf only there were some kind of all-powerful supreme being we could consult for a definitive ruling, eh?\n\nAh well, let the speculation continue...\u201d— GB News (@GB News) 1655238788
\u201c@GBNEWS Well this is obviously completely normal for 2022.\u201d— GB News (@GB News) 1655238788
\u201c@GBNEWS I'm surprised you didn't get him on your show to ask him.\u201d— GB News (@GB News) 1655238788
Some agreed with Robinson's remarks, with one saying: "Not the first time I've agreed with @calvinrobinson and there is much we disagree about. But he is right. What a loss he is to the Church of England. I am sure he will still serve the nation in @gafconference@GafconGBE. It really all has made me think of my position in the CofE."
Another applauded the host, penning: "Keep at it Calvin, and God bless as always."
Robinson recently opened up about being "cancelled" by the Church of England and sacking him as a trainee priest.
"I once hoped to help reform from within, but I now see that as naïve and futile as the Remain argument during the EU referendum," he penned in his GB News article.
