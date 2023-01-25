Fox News host urges Mike Pence to commit a major crime

Fox News host Jesse Watters didn’t seem thrilled that former Vice President Mike Pence revealed that he had classified documents in his Indiana home.

He even said Pence should have committed a serious crime - suggesting he destroy any questionable documents to avoid any issues.

The news outlet had been covering the recent news that classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Five,” Watters and the other panel members, including Jeanine Pirro and Greg Gutfeld, had concerns that this news could ruin their time poking fun at Biden.

“I mean Pence, seriously, we have this great thing going with Joe," Watters says before Gutfeld interjects with: "Yeah, and he just ruined it!”

Pirro also agrees with the sentiment, saying: “He did!”

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After this exchange, Watters shares some disappointment that Pence didn’t partake in any sketchy behaviour by not trying to discard the evidence.

“And then he confessed to it. He could’ve just destroyed it, and we would’ve never known,” he says.

Soon after, Gutfeld references how Pence’s transparency has made another problem for the television network, noting that they have to be “fair and balanced,” depicting all sides.

Watters quipped that he was aware they “have to show both sides” while seemingly mocking Pence.

“Pence is so clean. Squeaky clean. It’s nothing like the real bad documents that Joe Biden was squirreling away.”

Towards the end of the clip, Gutfeld asks if Pence contacted the authorities to report the documents in an attempt to get noticed.

And Watters jeeringly says: “He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m running for president, too. Investigate me! I looked at secret stuff!’”

In late December 2022, Pence’s former press secretary Devin O’Malley denied reports that he filed the necessary paperwork to be in the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, The Independent states.

The clip of the Fox News host was shared by journalist Aaron Rupar on Twitter, with people pointing out that they openly admitted to hypocrisy.

Check out those reactions below.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.