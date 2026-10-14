King plays steel drums at event celebrating Commonwealth diaspora

The King tried his hand at playing the steel drums at a reception celebrating the Commonwealth diaspora.

Charles could be seen laughing and smiling as he used a steel pan stick to strike the instrument at St James’s Palace on Wednesday evening.

He was accompanied by the Queen and the Duchess of Gloucester at the event, which celebrated the contribution made by Commonwealth communities in the UK and beyond.

At the start of the evening the royals greeted a line-up of guests including steelpan musician Khan Cordice, actor Peter Davison and secretary general of the Commonwealth Shirley Botchwey.

Charles watching Khan Cordice play the steel drums (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Mr Cordice, who is director of culture for Antigua and Barbuda, said it was an “amazing experience” to play in front of Charles and Camilla.

Asked what he discussed with the King, he told the Press Association: “He said that he’s not good at the drums but he needs to learn.

“He has been following me for some time and is very fond of my music and the music from Antigua and Barbuda, which we are grateful about.

“He jokingly said that he needs a new teacher and he needs a better pan too. We’re going to have to work towards getting something for him.”

Mr Cordice said he was “surprised” that Charles had a go at playing the instrument.

Camilla speaking to guests at the reception (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

He joked: “We’ve got to work on his touch a bit, but I’m happy that he’s actually very receptive to the instrument, which is one of the things you look for in good students.”

During their interaction, Charles smiled as Mr Cordice played a rendition of Beethoven’s Fur Elise on the steel pans.

Mr Cordice said Charles’ response to the piece was “overwhelming in a good way”.

During the reception, which was attended by around 350 guests, Charles, Camilla and Birgitte met high commissioners and representatives from organisations associated with the Commonwealth.

Doctor Who actor Davison said his father was from Guyana, adding: “When I was growing up, it didn’t really mean anything to me, because he was my father, and then after he died, as I got older, I think it just came home to me.

Charles speaking to actor Peter Davison during the reception (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

“So it’s just lovely to come along here and meet people who come from either Guyana or other countries in the Caribbean, or indeed in the world because of the Commonwealth conference. So yeah, it’s great.”

Davison said he reminded the King during their conversation that they had worked together many years ago on an environmental film produced by John Cleese.

He said Charles told him he remembered the project, adding: “He was very nice back then. I’ve always been on now-King Charles’ side.”

The event took place ahead of the King’s Caribbean tour which will see him and Camilla attend a gathering of Commonwealth leaders in Antigua and Barbuda next month.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) is being hosted in the Caribbean nation from November 1 to 4.