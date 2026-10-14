Trump criticised over posting AI video of himself wrestling tiger that killed man

Donald Trump has come under fire over posting an AI video of himself wrestling a tiger that killed a man at a zoo in Yorkshire.

Before posting the AI clip, the US president shared the actual footage of the tiger attacking William Chapman at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park on Saturday with the caption “Don’t ever mess with nature!”

He then followed this up by posting an AI-generated video of himself recreating the incident - only in this clip the tiger can be seen standing over Trump who then challenges the animal by getting up and chasing it before wrestling the tiger to the ground.

The tune 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' by the Tokens plays in the background and the clip ends with Trump and the tiger hugging each other.

Since posting the video, it has been met with widespread criticism on social media.

The Republicans Against Trump account said, "Someone take Grandpa’s phone away."

"Trump actually posted this AI video of him with a tiger in the middle of the night. This man is demented and mentally unwell," wrote Harry Sisson, a Democratic content creator and political commentator.





"His brain is cooked," commented Patricia Eguino, a former DC Commissioner.





"Boomers shouldn’t be allowed to use AI," someone else commented.





Another person shared, "Trump’s fantasy. And Trump’s reality," along with a GIF of Trump from his TIME Magazine Person Of The Year 2015 cover story where he dodged a bald eagle he was posing with.

The man killed by the tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster on Saturday (October 10) has been identified as child actor William Chapman.

He posted short video to his Instagram account showing him approaching the animal as it rested on a platform.

In a statement, Chapman's family paid tribute where they described him as "a bright, warm and engaging young man" who had suffered from "significant mental illness over a number of years"

“The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened,” they added.

The family also condemned the footage of the incident taken by an eyewitness being circulated.

"The publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time. We ask people to stop doing this.”

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