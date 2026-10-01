Pete Davidson defends ex Ariana Grande and 'doesn't understand' scrutiny she's faced

Pete Davidson has defended his ex Ariana Grande in a new interview over the public scrutiny the singer has faced.

The comedian and pop star began dating in 2018 after meeting on SNL and got engaged just weeks into their relationship, with Grande naming a song after him on her album Sweetener, but they eventually broke up after five months of dating.

Eight years on, and Davidson has nothing but praise for his former fiancée, describing Grande to Variety as a "f***in’ cool and immensely talented and an awesome girl," adding, "We’re not texting or whatever, but we’re cool.”

He later commented on the public scrutiny Grande has experienced in recent months after the continued online speculation surrounding the 'Petal' singer's health.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

“I don’t like it at all. It’s not cool. She’s a really strong person — I’ve witnessed it — and I don’t understand it. She knows how to handle this stuff though. She’s been around. So she’ll be OK, but I think it’s f***ed up," Davidson said on the subject.

In August, it was announced Grande will be "taking a step back from visibility” after her Eternal Sunshine tour which came to an end on September 1.

”She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny," Grande's representative told PEOPLE at the time.

Grande will also no longer be starring in revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, with Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey which is set to begin at Barbican next year.

Meanwhile Grande herself addressed the matter on stage during her Chicago tour date, telling fans, "It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place. And I want you to know many things can be true at the same time. I want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f*** opposite."

Elsewhere, Grande was the only ex of Davidson's who he talked about in his Variety interview as he also spoke out about dating Kim Kardashian for nine months in 2021 after meeting on SNL, noting how he still has "a lot of love for her."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images

“I’m one of the survivors — the few and the proud. We’re like the Marines,” he jokes of those who’ve dated Kardashians. “Look, man, that’s a really tough atmosphere if you’re not game. One of the things I love about Kim and that whole family is they’re like, ‘This is what we do.’ I found that very attractive and mature."

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