New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Council Speaker Julie Menin have reached a deal to end horse and carriages operating and everyone online is saying it's Mamdani's best move yet.

The iconic but controversial Central Park horse and carriage industry looks to be nearing the end as Menin is expected to bring legislation to vote, reports Politico.

CNN also viewed a copy of the legislation and it's reported the ban will be enforced in stages, taking effect on 1 June 2028.

It comes after years of animal rights protests with protestors campaigning against horses getting overworked and living in inadequate conditions, which horse and carriage owners have denied.

In a post on X / Twitter, Mamdani said: "The horse carriage industry is coming to an end in New York City. Our administration will make sure workers and owners are protected and the horses are safe."

And the incoming ban has been welcomed across social media.

On Instagram, Dash Dobrofsky said: "I honestly think it's one of the best moves Mamdani has made since being elected mayor as a lot of people, including myself, who find this business to be a form of animal cruelty."

On X / Twitter, Emma Vigeland said: "I know Mamdani is bucking the union here and there should be efforts to give these drivers a soft landing but these carriages are unfathomably cruel (many horses have died!) and its abolition is past due."

Arynne Wexler said: "The one good thing Mamdani will ever do."

One said: "This is the right thing to do, those horses are severely mistreated. Now I have to come to grips with the fact that I agree with Mamdani."



Another posted: "This is how you govern. Mayor Mamdani continues to get things done and make his city better. These carriage rides should have been banned a long time ago. It's the 21st century, there's no reason for them. The horses deserve better."

"I never thought I would clap at anything Mamdani's name is tied to but here we are..." one posted. "👏👏👏 The videos of the horses dropping dead from exhaustion is so damn sad... Along with the other ways they can die doing this stupid job."

And another said: "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win. 150 years of advocacy and Mayor Mamdani is going to get it done."

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