‘Carrie’: Hidden Stephen King-related Easter eggs in the series

A new retelling of Stephen King's classic horror Carrie is now out on Prime Video - but there are some hidden details you might have missed.

Show runner and director of the series, Mike Flanagan noted he wanted to “do Carrie different" given there have been a number of adaptations over the years. Most famously, Brian De Palma’s 1976 film along with Katt Shea’s 1999 sequel and Kimberly Peirce’s 2013 remake.

Additionally, this isn't the first time Flanagan has adapted one of King's novel as they previously worked together on Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep and The Life of Chuck, as well the TV shows The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher also sit within Flanagan’s horror catalog.

Given these connections, eagle-eyed fans have been spotting all the hidden details Flanagan has included in the Carrie series that reference the Stephen King universe.

Here are some viewers have noticed:

Carrie’s dad works for LaMerk Industries

Prime Video

In the first episode, we see Carrie’s father (Tahmoh Penikett) working at a construction site, and in the background viewers noticed that LaMerk Industries is behind the project, a metalworks company allied with the Crimson King in King's The Dark Tower series.

Margaret White works at S-Mart

Prime Video

Margaret White, Carrie's mother gets a job as a cashier and is then demoted to a janitor at S-Mart - the very same fictional retail chain where protagonist Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) works in Sam Raimi‘s The Evil Dead universe.

Theater marquee features Brian De Palma

Prime Video

As a bloody Carrie makes her way down the streets in Chamberlain that have been completely destroyed, viewers spotted cinema marquee displaying Brian De Palma retrospective in 35mm, paying homage to the director of the original 1976 Carrie film, starring Sissy Spacek as Carrie White.

Chris gets the pig blood from a hog farm owned by Sombra Corporation

Prime Video

Chris and Billy go to a hog farm to get the blood to pour on Carrie during her big prom queen moment and the farm is called "Sombra Hog Farm." Sombra Corporation appears in King's The Dark Tower series in which it serves the Crimson King and tracks powerful psychics to use as “Breakers” with the goal of destroying the Dark Tower.





The Shine

Prime Video

During the final episode, we see the interviewer tell Margaret that some people have “a little bit of shines and they don’t even know it," in what appears to be reference to King's The Shining and Doctor Sleep where Danny Torrance's psychic abilities are referred to as the shining.

Furthermore, this mention implies that Carrie’s telekinesis may be connected to the same supernatural powers described in King’s stories and in the show we see larger groups with The Shine who appear to be working together to find Carrie - could these be Breakers from The Dark Towers?

The ending of the season makes this theory unclear...

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