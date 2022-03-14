Formula One driver Sir Lewis Hamilton has revealed he’s changing his name to honour his mother.

The seven-time world champion made the announcement while speaking during the 2022 Dubai Expo and explained that he doesn’t understand why women have to lose their surname after getting married.

Hamilton said: “I’m really proud of my family’s name: Hamilton. Actually, none of you might know that my mum’s [sur]name is Larbalestier.

“And I’m just about to put that in my name. Because I don’t really fully understand the whole idea of why, when people get married, the woman loses her name.

“I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The 37-year-old F1 star was asked about when this new change would come into force, and whether it would be ahead of the first race of the new season in Bahrain on March 20.

He said: “It will be soon. No, I don’t know if it will be this weekend. But we're working on it.”

Lewis Hamilton is changing his name to honour his mum Getty Images

Hamilton’s name is already in the history books as he stands in joint position with legendary driver Michael Schumacher for championship titles – each of them have seven.

The British driver had the chance to clinch his eighth Formula One titles win at the end of the last racing season, but just lost out to Max Verstappen in dramatic and controversial circumstances.

The title was decided at a race in December at the Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Red Bull’s Verstappen overtook Mercedes’ Hamilton on the final lap to take the win and the championship.

Hamilton was knighted in December 2021 for services to motorsport, just days after losing out to Verstappen.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.