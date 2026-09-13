Royal staff social club ticket and betting slips found during Palace restoration

A ticket to a “whist drive” run by the Royal Household’s social club nearly 80 years ago is among a collection of forgotten items uncovered during the restoration of Buckingham Palace.

Blank Littlewoods Football Pool betting slips from 1957, a pair of battered black hobnail boots and an empty Silk Cut cigarette packet were among the everyday objects unearthed, as well as an almost 140-year-old fragment of the West End theatre listings from The Standard newspaper in 1889.

Blank betting slips from Littlewoods Pools from 1957 found during building work at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

Also found was a detailed, typed schedule with all the timings and directions required for Queen Elizabeth II’s hosting of a diplomatic reception in her Silver Jubilee year of 1977, revealing the monarch would work the room in a “clockwise direction”.

The misplaced belongings, found beneath the floorboards or other areas of the royal residence during the building work, offer a glimpse into the lives of the people who worked and lived behind the scenes at monarchy HQ.

They have remained hidden for decades, preserved within the fabric of the Palace, before being discovered by workers carrying out the refurbishment.

The Procedure for the Evening Reception for the Members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on November 17 1977, uncovered during the reservicing works (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Palace has been undergoing a £370 million reservicing for the past decade to rewire its electrics, upgrade its plumbing and heating, and overhaul its infrastructure to prevent long-term damage.

Examples of electrical wire covered with Vulcanised Indian Rubber (VIR) cabling, which posed the greatest risk of fire to the building, were also located – with the cabling, which becomes brittle with age, removed as a priority when the project, which is due to be completed next year, began in 2017.

Some 2km of the rubber cabling has been replaced so far – the equivalent to the length of 40 Olympic sized swimming pools.

The collection of items found in the royal residence (Aaron Chown/PA)

The small once-white Whist Drive ticket, priced at 6d, a sixpence, and dated April 14 1949, during the reign of the King’s grandfather, George VI, was found embedded in a lump of building rock.

The pass to the staff social club gathering in the Palace, where people would have played progressive rounds of the classic trick-taking card game, reads “Royal Household Social Club – Buckingham Palace: A Whist Drive to be held on” followed by the faded, stamped date “14 APR 1949”.

In April 1949, Queen Elizabeth II was still Princess Elizabeth and been married to Prince Philip for less than 18 months, and their eldest son, the now-King, then prince Charles, was only five months old.

Princess Elizabeth with her baby son Prince Charles in a private room at Buckingham Palace in April 1949 (PA) PA Archive/PA Images - PA/Royal Command

Also discovered were pages from the Daily Express newspaper in 1966 detailing the “maximum security” prison housing the Great Train Robbers, picturing inside Durham Prison and revealing that “the men who were found guilty of stealing a fortune in mailbags spend their week stitching them for nine shillings”.

The instructions for Royal Household staff for the 1977 Diplomatic Corps reception revealed that the Queen and other members of the royal family would move round the Ball Room in a “clockwise direction”.

Aides were also asked to encourage the 350 British guests to mingle with the diplomats at the glittering annual gathering, where the dress code would have been white tie and decorations or national dress, with the royal women wearing tiaras.

Queen Elizabeth II entering the room years later at the annual evening reception for Members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Victoria Jones

“The British guests will be distributed throughout the State Rooms, except the Music Room and West Gallery, where they should be encouraged to talk to the Diplomats,” the manually typed sheet read.

It added: “In the Ball Room, Her Majesty and other Members of the Royal Family will move round the room in a clockwise direction”.

It also warned that smoking was banned in the certain state rooms with the reception kept to a strict timetable, saying: “Drinks will be served to guests in the Blue Drawing Room, State Dining Room and West Gallery between 9.30 and 10.00pm.

A copy of the Daily Express from Tuesday February 1st 1966 with a photo feature on the prison used to house the Great Train Robbers (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Guests allotted to the Ball Room will be served drinks in the Ball Room Annexe from 9.30pm until approximately 10.15pm. Smoking will not be permitted in any of these rooms.”

Other findings included a section of Minton decorative ceramic tiles from a fireplace hearth, with the design dated around the mid-1800s, an aged Pewter tankard, a bottle of Schweppes Still Malvern English Spring Water, a wooden junction box, and a faded box containing six Christmas cards.