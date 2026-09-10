Donald Trump has claimed that the Iran war will end right after the midterm elections and gas prices will come “tumbling” down – and it’s got people asking questions.

The Iran war, which US president Trump started in February and initially suggested would be over within a matter of “week”, has now been ongoing for seven months. Because of it, the price of fuel and other goods has skyrocketed due to reduced shipping traffic in the vital Strait of Hormuz .

With the November midterm elections approaching, Trump’s approval rating is looking extremely dire, and he has even been accused of a $5,000 “bribe” for votes.

Now, Trump has suggested that both the Iran war and cost of fuel are things that will be fixed “right after the election”. But, some people have argued that, if these things are allegedly going to be rectified after the election, can’t they just do it right now?

Speaking to reporters, Trump claimed, “This war will end immediately after our election” and also alleged, “Right after the election, oil prices are going to be tumbling downward ... we’ll get them below $2 a gallon”.

“If you can immediately end the war after the election, you can immediately end it now.

“Why do we have to wait?” someone asked.

Another wrote: “Ponzi scheme presidency: endless promises that the big payoff is just after the next election.”

Someone else pointed out: “Lmao wasn’t the Ukraine war supposed to end immediately after the presidential election.”

“Why wait?” another asked.

Another person mocked: “Right after you vote for my party again we will fix the mess we made...

“If you believe this I have a friend who is a prince who needs help getting his money....”

Someone wrote: “Always after an election or in 2 weeks... Maga y'all falling for his bulls**t again?”

Another mocked Trump’s typical timeframe of “two weeks”, suggesting: “‘Right after the election’ is the new ‘In two weeks’.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

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