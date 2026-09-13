White House mocked as it thanks Trump for good weather – yes, really

US president Donald Trump has been accused of inaccurately claiming credit for things in the past, and now, in a wild claim which has left social media users scratching their heads, the White House is facing ridicule for thanking the 80-year-old Republican for a lack of hurricanes.

Yes, really.

Chris Martz, a meteorologist linked to the right-wing non-profit Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), reported on Saturday that “no hurricanes have formed in the North Atlantic Ocean so far this year”.

CFACT publishes articles dismissive of climate change (one shared on September 6 said it is “totally simplistic” to “blame ‘climate change’ on industrially created CO2) and has its own ‘Net Zero Reality Coalition”.

Martz continued: “This is the FIRST time on record in the satellite era (since 1966) that we have made it to September 12th without at least one Atlantic hurricane yet in the calendar year. This is also the first time since at least 1941 that this has happened.

“Year-to-date ACE is lowest since 1941 as well. If we get through September 21st without any hurricane formations, it will be the first time since 1914 (there were none that season).”

Reacting to the news, the Rapid Response 47 X/Twitter account said: “Thank you, President Trump!”

This prompted raised eyebrows on social media, with one X/Twitter user branding it “North Korea levels of bulls***”:

A similar sentiment was expressed by political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz:

The God parody account responded: “Welp, I’m out of jokes”:

“Trump stopped hurricanes,” asked Sam Stein of The Bulwark:

American Bridge 21st Century analyst Drew Savicki tweeted: “It would be a major scandal if the Biden White House posted something like this”:

And Brian Krassenstein accused the White House team of being "ignorant":

It’s not the only tweet from the Rapid Response 47 account to generate a reaction on social media recently, as the profile was also criticised for lashing out at journalist Aaron Rupar for a tweet about Trump aide Natalie Harp.

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