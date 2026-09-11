Amid Trump's sinking approval rating and record-high gas prices, the president has taken to the stage of the RNC convention in Dallas, Texas, to win over voters for the midterms with one of his only-remaining tactics: Humour.

Whether you love him or hate him, the Republican has a tendency to let his questionable jokes take centre stage in speeches - and this time was no different - taking aim at Democrat, James Talarico, with a NSFW moment that won't leave the internet anytime soon.

Referring to the Texan running for senator as 'Tala-Freako', Trump went on a factually-inaccurate rant about Talarico and his supposed love for...ahem, 'beating meat'.

“He was also somebody that hated eating meat,” Trump told the crowd at the Dallas’ American Airlines Center during an anecdote. “But he ran a campaign to beat meat. He called it ‘beat meat.’ I don’t know what the hell he meant by that. These people are gonna tell me, what the hell is he ... he wants to beat meat?”

“But it was bad for his image, so he started eating meat,” he added, as the crowd laughed. “And he recently, hah hah, it’s getting worse, I’m getting myself in trouble. It’s getting worse. But he was recently seen having a barbecue and eating a lot of meat. But that’s what happened. He ate it and then he was seen running backstage to a room and throwing up all over the place. He doesn’t like meat.”

By the way, there's nothing to suggest that a campaign ever ran with that name, and Talarico himself has said he enjoys eating meat.

It was a cheap shot for Trump, particularly as a University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll released on August 24 found Talarico with 42 percent of Texas voter support compared to Paxton’s 39 percent.

But, where he lacks in presidential decorum, the internet thinks perhaps he missed his true calling all along.

"The guy is destroying your country but yea, hes funny", one person wrote.

"His comedic timing is something else", someone else added, while a third said: "He should've been a comedian."

Well, it's never too late to resign. Over to you, Trump...

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